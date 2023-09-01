How about those Seattle Mariners?!

The M's are the hottest team in the Majors right now. Many fans are asking: Will they win it all in the fall, or will their Record-Setting August fade with the summer sun?

Seattle Mariners Set Franchise Record for Most Wins in Month of August

The Seattle Mariners are arguably the hottest team in Major League Baseball, having just completed a 21-win August. That's a record for the M's franchise in the hottest month of the year. Since July, nobody has been any better than the Mariners, and fans are loving every minute of it.

It seems only a few short weeks ago, our hope as fans was for the M's to get into position to snag a wild-card spot. We're tied up in first place in the American League West with about a month to go in the 2023 campaign, and it's beginning to get exciting. Two of our rivals from Texas, the Rangers and the Houston Astros are neck-and-neck with the Mariners, while the two lowly teams from California - the Angels and A's - bring up the rear.

Could The Mariners Set a Club Record for Most Wins in a Season?

If the Mariners win 21 games in the month of September like they did in August, that would almost assure them of the AL West title. However, that still wouldn't be quite enough to break the 100-win mark. (We have 76 wins as of this writing).

Therefore, we wouldn't beat the franchise record for most wins in an entire season, which was set back in the 2001 season, which was the 25th since the franchise's inception. They finished with a 116–46 (. 716) record, tying the major league record for wins in the modern era (since 1901) set by the 1906 Chicago Cubs, and setting the record for wins by an American League team. Heartbreakingly, the Mariners were taken down by the Yankees, 4 games to 1 in the ALCS. But, let's not dwell on that now. Sea Us Rise!

LOOK BACK - Seattle Mariner's Record-Setting August!