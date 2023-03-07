It is said that patience is a virtue.

Well, your patience has paid off, saving you around $2,000,000.

Russell Wilson Seattle Area Home Price Drops to $26,000,000

Yes, if you were itching to purchase Russell Wilson's Seattle area mansion, but just didn't want to pony up the full $28,000,000 that it was listed for about a year ago, now may be the time to pounce.

According to RedFin, the glorious mansion that Russell Wilson shared with his wife Ciara and their children before he shuffled off to Denver, has been reduced in price to a cool $26 Million. Still, a nice bump in his investment, since a then-single Russ purchased the property for around $7 Million back in 2015.

Look Inside Russell Wilson's Bellevue, WA Mansion For Sale

According to the listing on RedFin, the home at 905 Shoreland Dr. SE, Bellevue, WA is listed by Carmen Gayton - Windermere Real Estate Company. The description on the listing says it all:

A signature waterfront estate offering elevated living, exquisite design and exceptional views. Bask in bluff-top privacy and beachside fun. Luxury, by the numbers: Main level has flawless 180° views; 20-ft tall entry rotunda; 2 dining spaces; epicurean kitchen with 8-burner stove + 14-ft prep island; pro gym off the 3-bay garage. Upper level has 4 en-suite bedrooms, 2 balconies, 200+ square feet of closet space, 1 Hollywood-worthy glam room. Lower level has 1 bedroom, 1 cinema, 1 dance/yoga studio, a 3-story elevator and 3 large play spaces. The exterior has 3 patios, 12 parking spots, a 2-story treehouse, 3-slip dock, 2 jet ski lifts. Experience 164' of waterfront w/ extraordinary views. It all adds up to a champion’s life.