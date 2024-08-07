Did you vote your Primary Election ballot? Turnout was a low 20.48% on Tuesday but more ballots are expected to be counted in the days ahead.

TURNOUT IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE IN THE DAYS AHEAD

Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says he expects turnout to be 25% to 35% when all the counting is finished.Two big races in the spotlight. In the Washington Governors race it's Bob Ferguson vs. Dave Reichert advancing to the November general election. According to state results Ferguson is in the lead with 45% of the vote with Reichert at 28%. Semi Bird was able to gain 9% of the ballots.

THE 4TH DISTRICT AND THE US SENATE RACE



In the 4th District congressional race it's incumbent Dan Newhouse taking on Jerrod Sessler in the November general election with Sessler leading the race with 29% compared to 25% for Newhouse. In the US Senate race incumbent Maria Cantwell will face Yakima Dr. Raul Garcia in November.

THE 14TH DISTRICT RACE

In redrawn 14th District Position 1 race Democrat Chelsea Dimas of Sunnyside leads with 38% of the vote, Republican Gloria Mendoza at 32% and Andy Kallinen at 26%. In Position 2 it's Republican Deb Manjarrez leading the race with 53% of the vote and Democrat Ana Ruiz at 40% of the vote.

THE SELAH LEVY IS PASSING

In Selah, the levy to support the aquatic center is passing with 60.02% yes votes. The levy needs at least 60% to pass.

More ballots will be counted in the Yakima County Auditors Office today.

For more information on other races Primary Election results

