Seattle Police Investigate Shooting Involving Silver Jeep And Maserati SUV
Shooting Incident in Seattle's Greenwood Neighborhood: What We Know
Incident Summary
Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Greenwood Saturday afternoon at the 10200 block of Linden Avenue North.
A silver Jeep cut off the path of a silver Maserati SUV, prompting the driver of the Jeep to fire multiple shots at the Maserati and then chase it. More than a dozen shell casings were recovered from the scene.
Nobody was hurt and both vehicles had fled the scene when police arrived. The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating.
When and Where
- Date: Saturday afternoon
- Location: 10200 block of Linden Avenue North, Seattle
Details of the Incident
- A silver Maserati SUV was seen driving slowly when a silver Jeep attempted to block its path.
- The driver of the Jeep exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the Maserati.
- The Jeep then pursued the Maserati.
- Over a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene.
Outcome
- No injuries were reported.
- Both vehicles left the scene before police arrived.
Investigation
The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation. The Gun Violence Reduction Unit of the Seattle Police Department targets offenders in its strategy of reducing gun crimes through targeting, seizing of illegal firearms, and analyzing crime data, not without reaching out to the community. It works in cooperation with other law enforcement units or initiatives that address gun violence either through enforcement or prevention strategies.
Public Appeal
Seattle Police are requesting assistance from the public.
- Tipsters can contact 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
- Calls can be made anonymously.
Here Are The 4 Most Violent Cities In Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
These 5 Infamous Criminals from Washington State are Terrifying
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
The 20 Most Stolen Cars in Washington State by Year and Model
Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster