Shooting Incident in Seattle's Greenwood Neighborhood: What We Know

Incident Summary

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in Greenwood Saturday afternoon at the 10200 block of Linden Avenue North.

A silver Jeep cut off the path of a silver Maserati SUV, prompting the driver of the Jeep to fire multiple shots at the Maserati and then chase it. More than a dozen shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Nobody was hurt and both vehicles had fled the scene when police arrived. The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating.

When and Where

Date: Saturday afternoon

Location: 10200 block of Linden Avenue North, Seattle

Details of the Incident

A silver Maserati SUV was seen driving slowly when a silver Jeep attempted to block its path.

The driver of the Jeep exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the Maserati.

The Jeep then pursued the Maserati.

Over a dozen shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Outcome

No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles left the scene before police arrived.

Investigation

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation. The Gun Violence Reduction Unit of the Seattle Police Department targets offenders in its strategy of reducing gun crimes through targeting, seizing of illegal firearms, and analyzing crime data, not without reaching out to the community. It works in cooperation with other law enforcement units or initiatives that address gun violence either through enforcement or prevention strategies.

Public Appeal

Seattle Police are requesting assistance from the public.

Tipsters can contact 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 .

. Calls can be made anonymously.

