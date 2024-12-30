Washington State Implements Stricter Boating Rules To Protect Killer Whales

Washington to Expand Boating Restrictions to Protect Endangered Killer Whales

Starting January 1, 2025, boaters in Washington waters will be required to maintain at least a 1,000-yard distance from Southern Resident killer whales (SRKW). This regulation is a critical step in protecting these endangered animals.

The new regulations, adopted by the Washington State Legislature in 2023, address one of the main threats to SRKW: vessel noise. The busy waters of Puget Sound, where these orcas reside, are heavily trafficked, making it difficult for the whales to use echolocation for hunting and communication.

“Vessel noise is one of the three key threats to the Southern Residents, along with toxic contamination and a lack of prey,” said Dr. Julie Watson, killer whale policy lead for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). “By reducing noise, the new 1,000-yard buffer helps these whales forage and rest with fewer disturbances.”

What the Law Requires

The new regulations affect all vessels, including motorized boats, kayaks, and paddleboards. Under the law, boaters must:

Keep 1,000 yards away from SRKW in all directions.

Stop and either turn off engines, reduce sails, or stop paddling if an SRKW comes within 400 yards, as long as it is safe to do so.

For reference, 1,000 yards is half a nautical mile. If within this distance but outside 400 yards, boaters must move away at a speed no faster than 7 knots.

Enforcement and Education

WDFW Enforcement officers will actively patrol Puget Sound, focusing on educating boaters about the new regulations during the 2025 boating season. Repeat offenders and egregious violations will be cited.

“There are challenges with anticipating the movement and actions of wild animals, especially in congested waters,” said WDFW Enforcement Capt. Alan Myers. “Our officers strive to educate and assist the public in complying with the law.”

While these regulations specifically target SRKW, transient killer whales (Bigg’s orcas) in Washington waters have a smaller 200-yard buffer under federal law. Because distinguishing between orca species can be challenging, boaters are encouraged to treat all unidentified killer whales as SRKW and maintain the 1,000-yard distance.

Supporting Conservation

The WDFW will also launch an ambassador program to engage boaters on best practices for coexisting with killer whales. Volunteers can sign up to learn more and participate in outreach efforts.

Additionally, WDFW’s 2024 SRKW Vessels Adaptive Management Report provides an analysis of compliance with current rules and includes recommendations for updates to commercial whale-watching regulations, currently under formal review. A virtual public briefing is planned for January 10, 2025.

For more information, visit the WDFW website.