Prepare for Wildfires: Pacific Power Meeting on April 28

Naches Fire Department

Pacific power is hoping to help you learn about wildfires and how the company deals with fires and power during an upcoming community meeting.

TIME TO PLAN; THE MEETING IS SET FOR NEXT MONTH

It's set for April 28 at Yakima Valley College Conference Center. Pacific Power officials are hoping you'll bring your questions and concerns especially if you live in those fire prone areas. If you're getting ready for the wildfire season you're not alone so are officials at Pacific Power.

Amanda McKinney
PACIFIC POWER IS ALREADY PREPARING FOR THE SEASON

They've been clearing debris and brush as well as rebuilding lines and looking at the forecast. A press release says you're invited to attend and learn more;

Hear how we’re adapting to this new era of extreme weather in the areas of meteorology, wildfire mitigation and emergency management.
Find out how we use advanced forecasting to put us ahead of the weather and hear about our ongoing work to strengthen the electrical grid.
Learn how Public Safety Power Shutoffs, emergency de-energizations, enhanced safety settings and other methods are used to reduce the risk of wildfire and keep communities safe.
Get answers to your wildfire mitigation questions during a Q&A session.

Naches Fire Department
THE MEETING IS FREE AND OPEN TO EVERYONE

Safety measures taken by the company during a wildfire can impact customers in the Yakima area. You can learn more about the upcoming wildfire plans during the community meeting set for April 28 at 5:30 pm at Yakima Valley College conference center at 1704 W Nob Hill Blvd.

