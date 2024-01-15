Experience The Thrills Of The PRCA SunDome Showdown Rodeo On February 16th And 17th

Experience The Thrills Of The PRCA SunDome Showdown Rodeo On February 16th And 17th

aces wild

PRCA Pro Rodeo action is returning to the Yakima Valley SunDome on February 16th & 17th with the PRCA SunDome Showdown Rodeo Brought to you by Aces Wild Pro Rodeo Productions and AJF Trailers.

The show begins at 7 pm each night.

Aces Wild
PRCA SUNDOME SHOWDOWN RODEO

This action-packed weekend is chocked full of all your favorite pro rodeo events including:

  • Saddle Bronc
  • Bareback
  • Steer Wrestling
  • Barrel Racing
  • Tie Down Roping
  • Breakaway Roping
  • Team Roping
  • Bull Riding

In addition, you will see a breathtaking Spanish specialty act each night of the rodeo by the incredible Felix Santana and his dancing horse!

RODEO TICKETS:

Tickets are available online at AcesWildProRodeo.com or the door each night of the event.  Ages 3 yrs. & UP: $27 online or $30 at the door - Children 2 yrs. & under are Free.

ACES WILD
Ace’s Wild Pro Rodeo is heading to Yakima, and they are bringing with it heaps of Western entertainment that will fill The Sundome with the spirit and showmanship of the Wild West!

Aces Wild has twenty-three years of experience producing quality shows and providing outstanding livestock to rodeos throughout the Northwest. Teamed up are two families from Washington State, both of which have a passion for rodeo, and the desire to bring back the pageantry of the sport that seems to have been long forgotten.

WIN TICKETS TO ACES WILD EVENT - ENTER BELOW

PRCA SUNDOME SHOWDOWN RODEO

