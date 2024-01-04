Police Say Man Caused Nearly 10 Grand in Damage To Three Homes

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man on Saturday for causing nearly $10,000 in damage to three homes on Mellis Road and the Yakima Valley Highway.

DEPUTIES SAY THE INITIAL CALLER FLED THE HOME TO STAY SAFE

Deputies were called to the first home at about 1:25 pm Saturday after getting a 911 call from a homeowner who reported a man had broken into her home and was causing damage. The reporting party told deputies they had fled to a neighbors home to stay safe.

THE INSIDE OF THE HOME WAS DAMAGED INCLUDING BROKEN WINDOWS

Deputies found the home with numerous broken windows and other damage totaling some $7,000. As Deputies were searching for the suspect they were told of similar damage at another home nearby. At that home, Deputies say the suspect broke windows and damaged the interior to the tune of some $2,000.

AFTER TWO HOMES WERE FOUND DAMAGED THE SUSPECT WAS LOCATED

Deputies were told about broken windows at a third home also nearby. That's where they found the 32-year-old suspect. He was found inside the home and started to fight with Deputies as they tried to take him into custody. The suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken to the Yakima County jail.
Authorities say the suspect lives near the homes and had reportedly been using drugs at the time of the burglaries and damage. No injuries were reported as the investigation continues Today.
