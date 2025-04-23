Yakima County is trying to cope with a staggering 51% increase in overdose deaths in 2024, marking a troubling trend in a region already facing a major drug crisis.

A press release from Safe Yakima Valley says with a record setting 144 confirmed overdose deaths in 2024, the county has seen its overdose death rate soar from 3.37 per 100,000 residents in 2002 to 62.0 per 100,000 in 2024. That places Yakima County as the second highest in Washington State for overdose deaths per capita. 32 people have died of overdoses so far this year in Yakima County.

NEXT MONTH THE FOCUS IS ON PREVENTION

May 11-17 is National Prevention Week and according to Safe Yakima Valley the true picture of the overdose epidemic is being underestimated, with a whopping 6,000 non-fatal overdoses reported in Yakima County in 2023. Authorities say they save thousands of lives every year with the use of an anti-opioid drug called Narcan.

A NEW WAY TO MEASURE OVERDOSE RATES

Since 2024, Yakima County has been trying to address the issue by using ODMAP (Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program) to track both fatal and nonfatal overdoses, allowing authorities to respond more effectively. Local social media platforms have also begun to share overdose spike alerts, raising awareness of the ongoing crisis.

Safe Yakima Valley officials say a concerning trend is also emerging among young people in Yakima County.

MANY KIDS AREN'T CONCERNED

The 2023 Healthy Youth Survey reveals that only 58% of youth believe fentanyl is dangerous. The press release says "many young people also perceive a decreased risk associated with taking non-prescribed medications."

Safe Yakima Valley officials stress the need for community awareness and education in combating the opioid crisis. They recommend;

Avoid purchasing drugs online or on social media, as many counterfeit pills contain lethal doses of fentanyl. Talk they listen. Safe Yakima Valley says talk to your kids about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

A SPECIAL EVENT TO GET DISPOSE OF UNWANTED MEDICATIONS

Dispose of unused prescription medications safely at designated drug take-back boxes available throughout Yakima County. A drug take-back event, “Shreds & Meds,” is scheduled for April 26 from 9 AM to 1 PM at the Yakima Chamber of Commerce at 10 N. Ninth Street. An event is also planned in Grandview from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Old Bank of America Building at 115 Ash Street.

FAKE PILLS ARE FOOLING AND KILLING PEOPLE

Officials have also highlighted the dangers of counterfeit pills, often designed to look like prescription medications. The counterfeit pills, which contain fentanyl, pose a significant risk, with recent estimates indicating that 7 out of 10 pills purchased from unfamiliar sources may contain a lethal dose of the drug.