Better not take that Nyquil before you get behind the wheel in the state of Oregon. Some changes to the Oregon DUI law that may surprise some drivers. More substances are now included under the law.

Authorities say besides alcohol and marijuana and other drugs the changes to the law include NyQuil, or other over-the-counter medications that could impair a driver putting drivers at risk of a DUI. But a DUI for taking NyQuil? That's right. It's because of the impact it has on your driving not the fact that it's a legal over-the-counter drug.

Oregon lawmakers decided to expand the number of substances now included in the DUI to keep Oregon roads safe. Many people who take over-the-counter drugs could be driving impaired thinking it was legal. It's not in Oregon.

Each year hundreds of people are killed by drunk drivers on roads throughout the Northwest many in the state of Oregon. In fact 188 drivers were killed on Oregon Roads in 2023 with upwards of 37% of the crashes involving a DUI driver.

Oregon lawmakers and authorities hope the changes to the DUI law will save more lives by taking more of those who may be under the influence off Oregon roads. So the next time you drive in Oregon and you don't drink alcohol or take drugs ask yourself if you've had any over-the-counter medications that could land you in jail.

