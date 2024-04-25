Rep. Gina Mosbrucker of Goldendale will not seek a sixth term in the Legislature.

Mosbrucker says she wants to spend more time at home with her family and businesses and pursue other life goals.

SHE WAS FIRST ELECTED IN THE 14TH DISTRICT IN 2014

"My faith sent me to the state Capitol," Mosbrucker reflects. "Now faith is sending me home. It's time for a new chapter, one I know will be my best yet."

Mosbrucker was first elected to the 14th District in 2014 and served five two-year terms. Her current term ends in January. She was busy during her 10-years in the state House of Representatives according to a press release earning her "high regard the rare people in office who could forge strong alliances across party lines to accomplish significant legislative gains."

Gina Mosbrucker loading...

MANY BILLS WERE PASSED AS A RESULT OF MOSBRUCKER'S EFFORTS

She prime-sponsored and co-sponsored more than 50 bipartisan bills that became law. She says many of her bills inspired bills in other states. Among her many accomplishments she was successful during her first term with the "Yes Vets" bill in 2015, which has helped to support employment for thousands of Washington veterans. Other accomplishments include bills that protect and continue investigations into missing and murdered Indigenous Persons which was the first of its kind in the United States.

Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-14 loading...

MOST RECENT BILLS ARE FIGHTING THE FENTANYL CRISIS IN WA STATE

Most recently Mosbrucker was behind her anti-fentanyl bills which included Ivan's Law, named in honor of Ivan Howtopat, a young Native American man who committed suicide in the Klickitat County jail during fentanyl withdrawal.

Mosbrucker served in the 14th District but a ruling by a federal judge approving redistricting last month placed Mosbrucker in the 17th District. The new districts cut Klickitat County in what many call are bizarre ways. Some people in Goldendale now live in the 17th District while others are still in the 14th District.

