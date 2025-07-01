The Yakima County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after a one vehicle crash on West Washington Avenue Monday as Jimmy Weigand. Yakima Police say the 59-year-old died at Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital on Monday.

HOW DID HE DIE?

A press release from the Yakima Police Department says Weigand may experienced a medical event which caused him to lose consciousness and crash his vehicle. Police say the crash was reported at about 9:20 am in the 3100 block of West Washington Avenue.

TWO PARKED VEHICLES STRUCK

Police say Weigand was driving a 1999 Dodge Durango east on West Washington Ave, when his vehicle crossed the west bound lanes, and left the roadway on the north side of West Washington Avenue. The vehicle then continued into a parking lot and struck two cars, which caused the Durango to roll landing on its side.

ONLY MINOR INJURIES

Weigand was unresponsive when Officers arrived. Authorities say the injuries resulting from the collision were minor and did not appear life-threatening. He was treated at the scene and then transferred to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where he died.

YOU SEE ANYTHING?



Police say the crash remains under investigation.

The Yakima Police Department Traffic Unit will be investigating the collision and anyone with additional information may contact Officer Darius Williams at 509-306-3814 or Darius.williams@yakimawa.gov.

