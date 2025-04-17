Here comes more cuts in the Yakima School District. District officials made major cuts in the last school year and more are planned in response to "significant economic challenges impacting public education across Washington state."

THE DISTRICT FACED SIMILAR CUTS IN 2024-2025 SCHOOL YEAR

A press release from the district say like other districts in the state the Yakima School District is seeing declining enrollment and rising costs forcing the district to make some tough decisions for a second school year. In 2024 the district made $22.5 million in cuts and more cuts are coming in the 2025-2026 school year.

43 JOB CUTS TO REBUILD RESERVES



The press release says cuts for the next school year are designed to rebuild reserves and preserve services important to the district. The district Board of Directors has approved a "Reduction in Force" of 43 full-time equivalent positions for the 2025-2026 school year.

COULD THE JOBS COME BACK?

However many of the positions are expected to be "recalled" because of retirements, the moving of staff in the district and the possibility of gaining more state money after the completion of the current legislative session.

District officials say nearly all the "certificated staff affected during the 2024–2025 RIF/Recall process were ultimately reinstated."

THE SUPERINTENDENT BLAMES UNDERFUNDING FROM THE STATE

Superintendent Dr. Trevor Greene says “even the most disciplined budgeting cannot solve structural underfunding without broader legislative solutions.”

He says the district is expanding College in the High School and dual credit programs, creating new ways to gain higher education especially for what the district calls 'underserved students.'