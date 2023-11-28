Toppenish Police arrested a 24-year-old man after a fight at a Toppenish home on Friday in which the 50-year-old victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

THE VICTIM WAS FOUND ON THE GROUND WITH STAB WOUNDS

Officers were called to a home at Date Street and Asotin Avenue because of a fight and stabbing. When Officers arrived they found the 50-year-old victim on the ground outside the home suffering from stab wounds to his chest, shoulder and groin area. He was rushed to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital where he's being treated. He's expected to survive.

Get our free mobile app

THE SUSPECT WAS FOUND WALKING ABOUT TWO BLOCKS FROM THE SCENE

A short time later Officers arrested the 24-year-old suspect, identified as Ernesto Carrasco about 2 blocks from the home where they found him walking.

He's facing a charge of second-degree assault and malicious mischief. He's was booked into the Yakima County jail. Police won't say how the fire started but they say it started inside the home and ended in the front yard on Friday night.

A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS ALSO UNDERWAY IN TOPPENISH



A homicide investigation is ongoing in the Yakima County Sheriff's Office after a body was found in Toppenish earlier this year. The body is that of a person reported missing in August. On September 8 Deputies were called to the intersection of Tule Road and Plank Road for a report of a body found in a field. Investigators took over and and autopsy was conducted days later.

THE VICTIM HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED

The person, identified as 45-year-old Martin Baldemar Meraz of Outlook died of a gunshot wound. Authorities were able to confirm the identity through dental records.

In late August of this year the man's family reported him missing and today a homicide investigation is underway.

KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THE DISCOVERY OF A BODY FOUND IN OCTOBER?

Detectives with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are also busy looking for information about another body found near Mabton in October.

The body found near Mabton on October 24 has been identified as 25-year-old Manuel Guzman-Gomez from Chiapas Mexico. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies found his body in the 1500 block of Bus Road. Authorities say he died of homicidal violence. A murder investigation is underway.

Know anything that could help authorities? Call the County sheriff's office at

509-574-2500. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)