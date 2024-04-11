Man Arrested For Theft Found With Pistol and Brass Knuckles
A pistol with an extended clip and brass knuckles were found on a man Tuesday after being arrested for stealing items from the Nordstrom Rack store at Valley Mall in Union Gap.
OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE STORE AFTER THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY
Police were called to the store Tuesday afternoon after being called because a person had been taken into custody for theft. Store officials say the suspect stole a sweatshirt, perfume and sunglasses and walked out the door. He was stopped and taken into an office in the store where police were called.
A GUN WAS FOUND IN THE MAN'S BACKPACK AS WELL AS ANOTHER WEAPON
In a search of the suspects backpack authorities found a loaded Sig Sauer Pistol with an extended magazine. They say the magazine held 33 rounds of 9mm ball ammunition with one loaded in the chamber at the time the gun was found in the backpack. Officers also found brass knuckles in his backpack as well.
THE SUSPECT IS A CONVICTED FELON BEING HELD IN THE COUNTY JAIL
The suspect is being held in the Yakima County jail. Because he has been convicted of felony robbery on two previous occasions he wasn't supposed to carry a gun. He faces charges of First Degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and Third Degree Theft.
NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT IT COULD HAVE TURNED DIFFERENTLY
While no injuries were reported the case could have been much worse and is similar to another case in which a security guard at the mall was shot in December of 2023. 37-year-old Caleb Bryan was the loss prevention Officer who tried to stop a man from shoplifting at the store December 18 of last year. Police say a struggle started and the suspect, identified as Vincent Donini pulled a gun and shot Bryan in both wrists before fleeing the area and eventually being arrested in Sunnyside.
THE VICTIM IN THE 2023 INCIDENT IS STILL TRYING TO RECOVER
The victim in the shooting, Bryan is a member of the Washington Army National Guard. His family says he could be forced out of the military because of the permanent nerve damage he suffered in the shooting.
"Due to his injuries, he faces possible medical dismissal from the armed services due to this senseless act of violence," Kathryn Moore wrote on GoFundMe. "Caleb is a stoic, compassionate, heroic member of our community who deserves our support following this catastrophic event." His family has raised thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe Campaign.
