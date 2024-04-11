A pistol with an extended clip and brass knuckles were found on a man Tuesday after being arrested for stealing items from the Nordstrom Rack store at Valley Mall in Union Gap.

OFFICERS WERE CALLED TO THE STORE AFTER THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

Police were called to the store Tuesday afternoon after being called because a person had been taken into custody for theft. Store officials say the suspect stole a sweatshirt, perfume and sunglasses and walked out the door. He was stopped and taken into an office in the store where police were called.

A GUN WAS FOUND IN THE MAN'S BACKPACK AS WELL AS ANOTHER WEAPON

In a search of the suspects backpack authorities found a loaded Sig Sauer Pistol with an extended magazine. They say the magazine held 33 rounds of 9mm ball ammunition with one loaded in the chamber at the time the gun was found in the backpack. Officers also found brass knuckles in his backpack as well.

Jan Pitman/Getty Images Jan Pitman/Getty Images loading...

THE SUSPECT IS A CONVICTED FELON BEING HELD IN THE COUNTY JAIL



The suspect is being held in the Yakima County jail. Because he has been convicted of felony robbery on two previous occasions he wasn't supposed to carry a gun. He faces charges of First Degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon and Third Degree Theft.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED BUT IT COULD HAVE TURNED DIFFERENTLY

While no injuries were reported the case could have been much worse and is similar to another case in which a security guard at the mall was shot in December of 2023. 37-year-old Caleb Bryan was the loss prevention Officer who tried to stop a man from shoplifting at the store December 18 of last year. Police say a struggle started and the suspect, identified as Vincent Donini pulled a gun and shot Bryan in both wrists before fleeing the area and eventually being arrested in Sunnyside.

Caleb Bryan GOFUNDME Via GoFundme loading...

THE VICTIM IN THE 2023 INCIDENT IS STILL TRYING TO RECOVER

The victim in the shooting, Bryan is a member of the Washington Army National Guard. His family says he could be forced out of the military because of the permanent nerve damage he suffered in the shooting.

"Due to his injuries, he faces possible medical dismissal from the armed services due to this senseless act of violence," Kathryn Moore wrote on GoFundMe. "Caleb is a stoic, compassionate, heroic member of our community who deserves our support following this catastrophic event." His family has raised thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe Campaign.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein