Just Like Everything Else You’re Paying More For Gas in Yakima
Gas prices are up 7.9 cent a gallon again this week in Yakima selling for an average of $4.09 a gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Last week gas prices also saw a nearly 8 cent increase in Yakima.
PRICES IN YAKIMA HAVE BEEN ON THE RISE FOR MONTHS
Today Prices in Yakima are 27.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. the Washington State average is 4.42 per gallon up from $4.39 on Friday.
The national average price of diesel has risen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.02 per gallon.
A SHORT DRIVE TO THE LOWER VALLEY WILL SAVE YOU MONEY
The cheapest gas in the Yakima valley is selling for $3.63 a gallon at Wheelers Country Corner in Wapato. It's $3.65 at the Wolf Den in Wapato.
EVEN THE NATIONAL PRICE IS UP AGAIN THIS WEEK
The national average price of gasoline is also up 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon. The national average is up 27.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
COULD MORE ATTACKS BY RUSSIA INCREASE GAS PRICES?
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says "with oil prices now under more pressure and attacks potentially increasing on Russian refiners, we could be in for a few more weeks of rising prices. Significant as well is the fact that Americans are now seeing inflation again at the pump with prices higher than they were a year ago."
Even your friends in other parts of the state are paying higher prices.
EVEN YOUR FRIENDS ON THE WEST SIDE ARE PAYING MORE
Tacoma- $4.39/g, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.31 per gallon.
Seattle- $4.54/g, up 10.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.44 per gallon.
Washington- $4.37/g, up 10.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.26 per gallon.
REMEMBER WHEN?
Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:
March 25, 2023: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)
March 25, 2022: $4.64/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)
March 25, 2021: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
March 25, 2020: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)
March 25, 2019: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
March 25, 2018: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
March 25, 2017: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
March 25, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)
March 25, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)
March 25, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US
Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet
50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America
Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein