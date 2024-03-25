Gas prices are up 7.9 cent a gallon again this week in Yakima selling for an average of $4.09 a gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Last week gas prices also saw a nearly 8 cent increase in Yakima.

PRICES IN YAKIMA HAVE BEEN ON THE RISE FOR MONTHS

Today Prices in Yakima are 27.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. the Washington State average is 4.42 per gallon up from $4.39 on Friday.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.02 per gallon.

Gas Prices at 76 Getty Images loading...

A SHORT DRIVE TO THE LOWER VALLEY WILL SAVE YOU MONEY

The cheapest gas in the Yakima valley is selling for $3.63 a gallon at Wheelers Country Corner in Wapato. It's $3.65 at the Wolf Den in Wapato.

EVEN THE NATIONAL PRICE IS UP AGAIN THIS WEEK

The national average price of gasoline is also up 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon. The national average is up 27.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 8.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

121128309 Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

COULD MORE ATTACKS BY RUSSIA INCREASE GAS PRICES?

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy says "with oil prices now under more pressure and attacks potentially increasing on Russian refiners, we could be in for a few more weeks of rising prices. Significant as well is the fact that Americans are now seeing inflation again at the pump with prices higher than they were a year ago."

Even your friends in other parts of the state are paying higher prices.

EVEN YOUR FRIENDS ON THE WEST SIDE ARE PAYING MORE



Tacoma- $4.39/g, up 8.0 cents per gallon from last week's $4.31 per gallon.

Seattle- $4.54/g, up 10.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.44 per gallon.

Washington- $4.37/g, up 10.6 cents per gallon from last week's $4.26 per gallon.

U.S. Gas Prices Soar To Record National Average Getty Images loading...

REMEMBER WHEN?

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

March 25, 2023: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

March 25, 2022: $4.64/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 25, 2021: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 25, 2020: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2019: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

March 25, 2018: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 25, 2017: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

March 25, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

March 25, 2015: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

March 25, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein