Buying a home in the United States, including in the Yakima Valley, is becoming more difficult each year as property prices continue to rise.

PRICES ON THE RISE

According to Cory Bemis, owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Real Estate, the average home price in Yakima has climbed to $365,000—up 4.58% from $349,000 at this same time last year.

Looking ahead, officials at HireAHelper predict that by 2030, home prices will outpace income growth in all 50 states, with the median national price reaching $615,103. They also warn that in eight states, residents will need to double their incomes within five years just to afford a home. Washington is on the list. They say the price of a home in Washington State by 2030 is estimated at $900,487. That means the minimum income will have to be $186,612.87 to afford a home.

WHAT'S HAPPENING?

In June 2025, Yakima saw 222 homes sold—a 41.4% increase from 157 homes in June 2024. Currently, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are averaging around 6.79%, slightly lower than a month ago, according to MortgageNewsDaily.com. Bemis notes that the sale prices for these homes averaged 101.6% of their original listing prices—a high ratio last seen in summer 2021.

EXPECTING TO REFINANCE?

Many homeowners who purchased over the past three years expected to refinance at lower rates, but interest rates have remained steady or increased, adding pressure amid ongoing inflation. For some, home appreciation has been only 3-4%, which may not fully cover selling costs or recover their down payments. Those who put down 5% or less may find themselves "upside down" if they decide to sell.

PRICES TOO HIGH?

Bemis says pricing and home preparation are now crucial, as well-priced, "show-ready" homes tend to sell faster and generate more competition among buyers. He says With the market shifting, strategic decisions can make all the difference in successfully selling a home.

