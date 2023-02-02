If You Use EzriCare Artificial Tears Health Officials Say STOP

If you use EzriCare Artificial Tears U.S. health officials advise you to stop using the over-the-counter eye drops. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sent out a health alert saying the eye drops have been linked to an outbreak of a drug resistant infection. The outbreak is currently among 55 people in 19 states including Washington state where officials say one person has died. The infections have been found in blood, urine and lungs and the infection has been linked to EzriCare Artificial Tears.

Investigators say they've found a specific bacteria in open bottles of the product. More testing is now underway.

The company has stopped distributing the product

Officials at EzriCare say they don't know of any evidence that links the bacteria outbreak to the eye drops but the company out of caution has stopped distributing the product. The company website along with many other websites are also warning of the problem and telling consumers to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears.

People in many states are impacted. One has died in Washington State

Many people have been diagnosed with infections in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The person in Washington state died of a blood infection. Health officials say others have vision loss.

The big concern with the infection is that it is resistant to normal antibiotics. Two weeks ago the CDC warned doctors. This warning is now being aimed at consumers.

