The Most Unique Christmas Parade Lights Up Sunnyside on Saturday
It's one of the most unique Christmas parades in the state of Washington and it's planned for Saturday, December 2 in Sunnyside. It's the annual Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade and it starts at 6:30 pm on Saturday in downtown Sunnyside.
THE PARADE IS WELL KNOWN AROUND THE COUNTRY
The parade has been nationally recognized and according to the city of Sunnyside the parade has been featured on "the Travel Channel & Xtreme Christmas! Voted one of the top 10 lighted parades in the U.S. by A&E TV!"
Thousands of people attend the parade every year some even traveling from other parts of the state and the country to watch the lighted farm implements drive by.
THERE'S MORE THAN THE IMPLEMENT PARADE ON SATURDAY
But Sunnyside is offering more than just the parade on Saturday night. You can arrive a day early and watch the Sunnyside Kids Lighted Parade at 6:30 pm Friday, December 1. Saturday during the day you'll want visit the Downtown Sunnyside Christmas Market featuring all kinds of great holiday gifts and food vendors. Then stay for the Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade at 6:30 pm Saturday.
IF YOU'VE NEVER SEEN A TRACTOR COVERED IN LIGHTS YOU NEED TO ATTEND
It's a parade that organizers say celebrates the Yakima valley's agricultural heritage. Dozens of tractors, combines and other antique farm equipment are featured in the parade all covered in Christmas lights.
Check out the Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade Facebook page for more information.
https://www.facebook.com/SunnysideLightedParade/
Thousands of people are expected to attend.
