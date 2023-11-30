It's one of the most unique Christmas parades in the state of Washington and it's planned for Saturday, December 2 in Sunnyside. It's the annual Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade and it starts at 6:30 pm on Saturday in downtown Sunnyside.

Get our free mobile app

THE PARADE IS WELL KNOWN AROUND THE COUNTRY

The parade has been nationally recognized and according to the city of Sunnyside the parade has been featured on "the Travel Channel & Xtreme Christmas! Voted one of the top 10 lighted parades in the U.S. by A&E TV!"

Thousands of people attend the parade every year some even traveling from other parts of the state and the country to watch the lighted farm implements drive by.

attachment-ssparade3 loading...

THERE'S MORE THAN THE IMPLEMENT PARADE ON SATURDAY

But Sunnyside is offering more than just the parade on Saturday night. You can arrive a day early and watch the Sunnyside Kids Lighted Parade at 6:30 pm Friday, December 1. Saturday during the day you'll want visit the Downtown Sunnyside Christmas Market featuring all kinds of great holiday gifts and food vendors. Then stay for the Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade at 6:30 pm Saturday.

IF YOU'VE NEVER SEEN A TRACTOR COVERED IN LIGHTS YOU NEED TO ATTEND

It's a parade that organizers say celebrates the Yakima valley's agricultural heritage. Dozens of tractors, combines and other antique farm equipment are featured in the parade all covered in Christmas lights.

Check out the Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade Facebook page for more information.

https://www.facebook.com/SunnysideLightedParade/

Thousands of people are expected to attend.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer

TOP 10: The best holiday TV specials of all time, ranked

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 15 Unconventional Christmas Albums From the Past 50 Years

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 Adorable Dogs Living Their Best Life in the Pool Look how delighted these pups are to go for a dip. Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts