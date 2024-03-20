And with the changing of the season, it seems that outdoor winter sports is getting its second or even third breath of fresh air. The local ski fanatics are even preparing for even more fun on the slopes ( even if they have to invent them ).

Now I want to set the record straight, I have never been on the skies or snowboarding. I need to keep from making more visits to the OR for knee surgery or other body parts.

During winter and spring, I enjoy participating in wild and wacky outdoor snow sports. I have discovered some crazy winter sports that you might be interested in watching or trying.

Shovel Racing “Skitching”

Many of us have done this before - sitting on a shovel and sliding down a snowy hill for fun. It's a classic childhood activity that our parents may have introduced to us. All you need is a hill with snow, a shovel (I still have my grandpa's old coal shovel), and a good push to let gravity do the rest. Some people call it "shovel racing" or "skitching". However, I think it could be more exciting with some bumps and jumps added to the course.

Yukigassen (Japanese word for “snow battle”).

Yukigassen is one huge snowball fight that has reached a new level of fun, with an international following with professional teams and professional snowball throwers. (YES! They are getting paid to throw snowballs!).

Invented by some folks in Japan in the late 1980s, the sport is played on a measured court between two teams of seven players.

The game of Yukigassen combines elements from capture the flag and a few other games. Players are eliminated by being hit with a precisely thrown snowball, making the game entertaining.

Snow kayaking

Some adventurous souls have taken kayaking to a whole new level by sliding down the steep snowy slopes with nothing more than a paddle and a kayak.

These daredevils cruise down the slippery slopes that resemble frozen rapids, hitting speeds of over 60kph. Although it sounds super exciting, kayaking on icy slopes is definitely not an activity for the faint of heart. (I think I'll be need a bigger cushion to sit on)

Skijoring

Skijoring, which means 'ski driving' in Norwegian, is one of the world's oldest winter activities. It originated thousands of years ago in Central Asia and gradually spread throughout Europe. Today, it is one of the fastest-growing winter sports in North America

Skijoring involves skiers being towed by horses or dogs while wearing skis. It is a very popular recreational sport in Scandinavia and was demonstrated in the 1928 Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland. During the demonstration, skiers were towed on a frozen lake by galloping rider-less horses.

There are many variations of the sport of skijoring, which involves skiers being towed in races by different vehicles such as motorcycles, cars, and snowmobiles. However, one of the most popular versions of this sport takes place in Colorado and Wyoming, in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd.

Horse skijoring competitions have been held in these states since the late 1940s. In these competitions, horses and riders race down a snow-packed downtown street while towing a skier by rope. The skier is pulled through an obstacle course that features gates, jumps, and rings.

