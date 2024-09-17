Looking for a new job is so freaking stressful. If you already have a job and are looking elsewhere, you have to decide if you want to relocate or stay in place. You also want to work for a company that has a great reputation among its current staff. That is a feat of itself!

Forbes Magazine puts out an annual list of the best companies to work for in each state. The survey samples people who work for nearly 16,000 companies and they're asked to rate their employers on a scale of 0 to 10 along with a few other factors.

Wait until you see which one they picked for the state of Washington.

Let's look at the runners up.

Coming in at #10 is the City of Seattle. It has about 12,000 employees.

Open positions include ones for temp and permanent. They are looking for new law enforcement, an assistant city attorney, accounting, electricians, real estate advisors, crisis responders, communications, and more.

UW Medicine is #9.

There are open positions available in Bellevue, Seattle, Tacoma, Renton, Bothell, Montlake, including hybrid jobs.

The #8 spot goes to Microsoft.

I figured they would be somewhere in the top 10 places to work in Washington. The perks alone make the job worth having. I've heard a rumor that they even offer corporate housing to their employees, too.

The rest of the top 10 places to work in Washington include Cambia Health Solutions, Apple, WinCo, Costco, Google, and Delta Airlines.

Washington's Best Company to Work for Offers Up to $22 an Hour

Forbes Magazine Says Trader Joe's Is the Number 1 Place to Work in WA State Canva loading...

Trader Joe's was ranked as the #1 place to work in Washington. They are currently hiring for crew members. The crew member job description at Trader Joe's says, "You'll learn a lot," and the starting pay range is $17 up to $22 an hour, for up to 38 hours a week.

Crew members working at the Everett and Kirkland Trader Joe's make the most money!

