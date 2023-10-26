Drinking Water in Zillah? Better Boil it First After E.Coli Found
If you live in Zillah you're boiling water today. The Zillah Public Works Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli was found in one zone of the system.
WHERE DID THE E.COLI COME FROM?
Work is underway now to find an eliminate the problem. A press release says the Zillah Public Works Department, Yakima County Health Department, and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Office of Drinking Water are coordinating to fix the problem.
CITY OFFICIALS SAY IT'S NOT A WIDESPREAD PROBLEM
“This appears to be an isolated incident, and the boil water advisory is a precautionary measure required by the Health Department,” says City Administrator Michael Grayum. “Providing safe and reliable water is our highest priority. We are coordinating with our partners and taking immediate action.”
DISINFECTION IS UNDERWAY ON THE SYSTEM
He says the entire system is currently being disinfected using chlorine. Officials will be flushing the system for the next few days. More water samples will then be tested. The press release says "customers will be notified when satisfactory results are reported, and the advisory can be lifted."
UNTIL THE PROBLEM IS ELIMINATED CONTINUE TO BOIL WATER
Grayum says until then the boil water advisory continues. So far no one has reported getting sick by drinking the water before the advisory was issued.
For the latest updates check the city of Zillah website;
https://www.cityofzillah.us/news_detail_T10_R74.php
Only those properties connected to the City of Zillah system are impacted by the advisory.
