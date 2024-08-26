Yeah, you might wanna stay the heck away from these creatures if you're visiting Oregon. You don't want to die or anything!

Newbies to Oregon don't know what kind of dangerous animals and other things they might run into, so trusty Reddit locals will always let you know what's up.

The first thing you need to do to avoid coming across a deadly creature is to always know how to fight 'em off!



via GIPHY

I'm just kidding! But seriously, before you head off into a nature hike, take note of these critters that are well known to make an appearance around these parts.

Black Bears Canva loading...

Bears

I'm not talking about the kinds you'll see at the Blow Pony bar on a Saturday night in Portland. I'm talking about the hungry animal kind that are quietly hiding behind a tree in the woods or rummaging through your garbage cans in the wee hours of the morning.

Oregon is full of Black bears. They are cutesy, very demure, but they will tackle you and try to make you "unalive", as the kids say.

If you see a Black Bear, stay calm and avoid eye contact. Some suggest you stand still, clap, and yell loudly. Whatever you do, don't run!

Brown Bears are not in Oregon, which is too bad because I heard they are quite friendly.



via GIPHY

Cougars Canva loading...

Cougars

If you live on the outskirts of town, especially in woody suburb areas in Oregon, cougars might be on the prowl.



via GIPHY

Mountain Lions Canva loading...

Mountain Lions

Coyotes Canva loading...

Coyotes

Rattlesnakes Canva loading...

Rattlesnakes

One local opines that rattlesnakes are mostly found in the central and eastern parts of Oregon. If you see one, back away slowly and most importantly, no sudden movements. Back away slowly and it will likely leave you alone.

Deer Canva loading...

Deer

They might not be deadly, but they can attack. Wild deer instinctively will try to knock you out if they feel threatened because you got too close, you silly human!

Raccoons Canva loading...

Raccoons

They might look harmless, but if they have rabies and they bite you and you don't get to a doctor in time...well then, I hope you have some great life insurance to pass on to your family members.

Black Widow Spider Canva loading...

Black Widow Spiders

It is rare to find one, but if you do, good luck to ya, honey! You will probably not die, but you will need to get to the ER as fast as you can to avoid diarrhea, muscle cramps, sustained breathing, vomiting, and/or being able to cast a web anytime.



via GIPHY

Bigfoot Canva loading...

Bigfoot

Bigfoot has been known to get along great with humans but I have yet to see one myself.

There have been numerous Sasquatch sightings in Oregon, fortunately, no one has ever been attacked by one. But you never know!



via GIPHY

YIKES: These are the deadliest animals in the world