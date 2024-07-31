Firefighters are gaining some ground on the Retreat Fire burning 14 miles southwest of Naches. So far Firefighters say the fire has grown from 29,499 acres on Tuesday to 29,502 today. Containment is also increasing now at 18%. Fire officials say firing operations will resume in multiple locations on the incident, and increased smoke will be very visible for the next several days.

SOME HOMES AND OTHER STRUCTURES HAVE BEEN DESTROYED

So far three homes and two other structures have been destroyed by the flames. No injuries have been reported. The fire started on July 23 on private property. The exact cause remains under investigation.

THE EVACUATION LEVELS REMAIN THE SAME

All evacuation levels remain the same. Highway 12 remains closed from the top of White Pass to the junction with State Route 410, Chinook Pass. Despite increasing temperatures on Tuesday firefighters were able to increase containment something they hope to continue Wednesday. Fire officials say as temperatures increase closer to the weekend the possibility of more fire growth is possible.

THE FIRE CAME CLOSE TO THE LOOKOUT EARLIER THIS WEEK

Earlier this week flames came close to the Jump Off Lookout area near the southwestern corner of the blaze but the structure was not damaged. Crews are still busy trying to prevent the fire from spreading toward Rimrock Lake. Structure protection crews are working to protect homes and infrastructure "along the fire impacted Highway 12 corridor."

FIREFIGHTERS ARE WORKING TO STOP THE FIRE FROM SPREADING

Heavy equipment and hand crews are working direct and indirect lines along the northern and southern side of the fire to minimize forward advancement of the fire.

Patrols along the west side are scouting for potential indirect line locations to prevent additional fire spread toward Rimrock Lake.

