Now that we've entered the holiday season, many families will begin their traditions of watching their favorite holiday-themed shows and movies.

One example of a beloved holiday classic that has been enjoyed since the mid-nineteenth century is Charles Dickens's 'A Christmas Carol'.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens is a classic novella that tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man who despises Christmas. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him to change his ways to avoid a miserable afterlife. Marley’s warning is followed by the appearances of three spirits: the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

The Ghost of Christmas Past takes Scrooge on a journey through his own past, revealing moments that shaped his current bitter disposition. The Ghost of Christmas Present shows him the joys and hardships of the current Christmas Day, including the warm, loving household of his underpaid clerk, Bob Cratchit. Finally, the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come presents a bleak future, where Scrooge’s death is met with indifference.

Scrooge acting during the Dickens Festival in Deventer Getty Images loading...

Haunted by these visions and the realization of the consequences of his actions, Scrooge awakens on Christmas morning with a renewed spirit. He embraces the joy of the season, generously helping those he had previously scorned, particularly the Cratchit family, ensuring a better life for their ailing son, Tiny Tim. The story concludes with a transformed Scrooge, who becomes a symbol of generosity and kindness, embodying the spirit of Christmas.

The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is presenting this timeless tale, LIVE on stage, opening Friday, November 24th, and running through Saturday, December 9th.

The show runs NOV 24, 25; 30, DEC 1, 2: 7, 8, 9 at 7:00 pm, with 2:00 matinees on 11/25, 12/2, and 12/9. Tickets are available at the Warehouse Theatre Company box office at 1610 S. 24th Avenue in Yakima, open Monday to Saturday 3:30 to 6:30 (1:30 on days with matinees). Call 509-966-0951. Online at warehousetheatrecompany.org.

MORE TO READ: