Go Ahead Brag That Wapato Has The Cheapest Gas in WA Monday

Drivers in Yakima, are seeing a welcome decrease in gas prices, with the average cost per gallon falling by 5.4 cents in the last week. According to a GasBuddy survey of 91 stations in Yakima, gas prices are now averaging around $4.69 per gallon.

WE'LL TAKE ANY AND ALL DECREASES IN PRICE

Though still higher than they were a month ago by 16.0 cents, Yakima drivers will be pleased that they no longer have to pay quite as much at the pump. The current prices are also 14.9 cents higher than they were a year ago.

MORE PRICE INCREASES FOR DIESEL

Diesel prices, on the other hand, have increased by 2.1 cents over the last week, with the national average now standing at $4.297 per gallon.

YOU NEED TO SHOP AROUND WHEN YOU BUY GAS

It is worth noting that there can be significant differences in price depending on where drivers fill up – GasBuddy's report shows that the cheapest station in the valley is in Wapato selling gas for $4.09 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was charging $5.29, a difference of $1.20 per gallon. Statewide, prices ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $5.99, a difference of $1.90 per gallon.

THE NATIONAL PRICE IS UNCHANGED



Despite the drop in Yakima prices, the national average for gasoline has remained unchanged in the past week, averaging around $3.82 per gallon. However, this is an increase of 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, and a decrease of just 4.5 cents per gallon compared to last year. The data was compiled by GasBuddy from over 11 million weekly price reports, covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the United States.

