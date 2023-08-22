Charges Dropped Against Yakima Man After Two Shot
More evidence is needed before charges will be filed against a man who police say shot two people in an August 4 shooting. Police learned of the shooting after getting a 911 call from someone driving the victims to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
AN ASSAULT BEFORE THE SHOOTING
When Officers arrived they found a 16-year-old male a 30-year-old man being treated for gunshot wounds. Police say the shooter and one of the victims were involved in an assault just before the shooting. That's the problem says Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. He says more evidence is needed because the man arrested in the shooting could claim self defense.
THE SHOOTING HAPPENED ON EAST MAPLE STREET
After the initial assault police say a 29-year-old man followed the victim vehicle until they stopped in the 600 block of east Maple Street. Police say the 30-year-old victim and 29-year-old suspect started firing shots at each other. After the shooting the shooter fled and the victims drove themselves to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
THE SHOOTER WAS FOUND AFTER HIS VEHICLE WAS SPOTTED ON FLOCK CAMERAS
Police were able to identify the shooter vehicle using FLOCK security cameras in the city and arrest a 29-year-old man. The man was facing a 1st Degree Assault charge but has been released from jail.
The cameras are located in many different areas of the city and are designed to spot license plates. Police have used the FLOCK camera system to make numerous arrests over the last year of operation.
