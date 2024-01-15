Johnny Cash - The Original Concert Experience at The Capitol Theatre

Bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage in a way that audiences have not seen or heard before. With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync.

This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire, “And “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed–the working man from all walks of life.

Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their takes on Cash hits. The music never stops at this concert event!

Tickets and Showtimes

Get tickets HERE. Shows January 25th and 26th at 7:30 pm.

Win a pair of tickets by filling out the form below.

Capitol Theatre Capitol Theatre loading...

READ MORE: