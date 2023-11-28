We've seen in the news recently that more people are moving to Washington state, especially cities like Bellevue and Seattle. They feel the calling of that big city life, filled with fun things to do, see, and experience. I would probably move near Seattle if I could, too, although I'd probably live in Kirkland because of the proximity to Lake Washington! Or I'd love to live near the Canadian border town of Blaine or somewhere on the San Juan Islands. I digress.

The drawback to moving to Washington, however, is filled with some big red flags, especially to the unsuspecting newbies.

THE BENEFITS AND PERKS OF LIVING IN WASHINGTON STATE

Before I Debbie Down you with all the "bad" stuff about living in WA, let's focus on the GREAT things.



Some of the best cuisine in the world is in Washington state!

The weather can be quite lovely in Washington state, especially in the Spring and Autumn months when traveling over the passes and experiencing outdoor activities is a lot easier for most residents to do.

Washington state is ranked #11 as the most educated state in America.

Washington state has something few other states get to enjoy: Therapeutic views of mountains and volcanoes!

