A brushfire this morning forced evacuations in Selah. The fire was reported west of Wixon Park forcing level three evacuations after the fire spread. It's unknown how the fire started. At least three homes were damaged in the blaze.

LOTS OF HELP FOR FIREFIGHTERS

No injuries have been reported. Several structures were involved in the fire as local and state resources worked the blaze. Firefighters from the Selah Fire Department along with resources from other fire department and helicopters from the Washington State Department of Resources helped battle the flames. The helicopters are stationed at the Yakima Airport McCallister Field.

MANY FIRES CAUSED BY HUMANS

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but state officials say 85% to 90% of all fires in the state are caused by humans in a variety of ways. Sometimes it's fireworks, especially when the holiday was just a few days ago. Other times it's as simple as someone parking a vehicle in a dry field or next to dry weeds and grasses.

If you live in an area where a fire is possible Firefighters urge you to create a green space around your property to protect it from a big blaze that can start fast and burn anything in its path.

A GOOD EXAMPLE

Fire officials say today's blaze is an example of the kind of fire we could see more of this year especially in area neighborhoods where grasses and weeds have already dried out in the valley heat.

