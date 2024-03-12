True or False: Breakfast Is The Most Important Meal of the Day?

Where To Find The Best Breakfast In the Pacific NorthWest

When you think about Portland, Oregon, what comes to mind? Powell's City of Books, Rip City, Roses, Riots, and ...Breakfast? Breakfast? Not so fast. Whatch you talkin' about Willis? Yup, breakfast!

Two Of The Nation's Best Breakfast Venues Are With Chomping Distance Of Yakima

You would have to travel to Columbus, Ohio to find what the On Deck website calls - The Highest-Rated Independent Restaurant in the U.S. For Breakfast. It's a place called Scotty's but you don't need to beam up all the way to Ohio to find a Top Ten rated breakfast. In fact, you can find two of the Top Ten from that list just down the road in or near Portland, Oregon. The 3-hour drive is just enough time to work up an ominous omelet appetite.

From Hipsters to Mainstream Stars: Portland's Culinary Allure Canva loading...

READ MORE: U.S. Food Insecurity Data

One Cozy Cafe With A Middle East Flair

At #8 is the Family Cafe. The Oregon Life describes it as "A Popular Eatery With Hearty Portions, The Family Cafe In Oregon Is A Must-Visit Joint"

The Family Cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner which are offered all day long. For breakfast items, you can keep it simpler with pancakes, waffles, or eggs and toast, but customers always rave about how awesome the omelets like their Omelete Special mixed with cheese, mushroom, chicken sausage, onion, and tomato— you’ve really never had anything like it before!

You can find them on Facebook and at their location which is Family Cafe - 12580 SW Broadway St, Beaverton, Oregon. Still hungry? Next stop, a skillet place in Portland.

Mexican Favorites Found In Beaverton

At #9 is a place called RJ's Skillets where the customers gobble huge portions and leave glowing reviews like this;

Such a cute place with a unique menu, all made from scratch. This was the best breakfast I´ve had in years, hands down. I had the mole breakfast enchiladas and the flavors were so good

Find them on Facebook and enjoy authentic Mexican food at their location at RJ Skillets - 2529 NE Alberta St, Portland, Oregon.

The age-old adage, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” has been pounded into our DNA and these two restaurants sound like a couple of great places to deliver on the dietary dogma.

Still hungry? Check out the top places in Oregon to visit according to Guy Fieri.

Each one of these Oregon restaurants were featured on Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on the Food Network! Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby