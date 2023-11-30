Some Really Odd and Vulgar Vanity Plates Get Rejected Every Year in WA
Yeah, we get it, you're hot. But you can't say that on your license plate!
They are called vanity license plates, and if you're a driver, you've probably been behind your share of vehicles trying to read the license plate.
WERE YOU TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT MY PLATE SAID?
When I first started my career in radio I had a license plate that read; JRNLST. I was a proud journalist, but people would always ask me if I was in real estate and if I had the Junior List? Well, that's part of the problem with vanity plates-- they can be misinterpreted.
WHY SOME LICENSE PLATES ARE REJECTED BY WASHINGTON STATE
Thousands of drivers annually request vanity plates either for fun or to honor someone or something they love, but every year, the Washington State Department of Licensing rejects plenty of requests for a variety of reasons.
Washington state officials reject vanity license plate requests based on these factors:
- Sexual or vulgar in nature
- Blasphemous
- Misleading
- Related to illegal substances
- Implying ethnic, lifestyle, or gender slurs
- Or are contrary to the mission to promote highway safety.
EACH YEAR THE LIST OF REJECTED REQUESTS GROWS
Some requests for vanity plates do cross the line. State officials rejected 74 requests last year. So far, more than 13,000 requests in Washington state have been banned because of their combinations of letters and numbers.
Note: If your vanity plate request has anything to do with body fluids, like "Barf" or vulgar words in other languages, it will be automatically rejected.
Prime Examples of Banned License Plates in WA State
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
Other rejected requests include references to drinking alcohol, like "Wino." Don't try to get plates that have references to drugs because they'll be rejected too, like "Pothead" and "Potlover", even if it's a request from a person who likes planted pots.
Check the Washington state website here to see if your request has been taken by another driver, or has been rejected by the Department of Licensing.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:
Yakima Man Lucky To Be Alive After Near Cougar Attack
The Top 3 Preferred Ice Cream Flavors in Washington State
3 Top Counties in WA Where People Are Overdosing and Dying
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli