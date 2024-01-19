Authorities Identify Man Shot By Police Sunday Near Selah

Authorities Identify Man Shot By Police Sunday Near Selah

A man shot dead by a Selah Police Officer on Sunday has been identified as 35-year-old Corey Faulkner of Selah.

THE SUSPECT WAS FIRST FOUND IN A VEHICLE BUT THEN HE RAN AWAY

He was shot after authorities responded to a burglary in the 1100 block of Ames Road at about 12:20 pm Sunday. When they arrived a news release says Faulkner tried to leave in a vehicle but it broke down and he ran away.

AUTHORITIES RESPONDED TO HELP FIND THE SUSPECT

Officers from the Yakima Police and Selah Police Departments along with Troopers from the Washington State Patrol helped to locate Faulkner in a garage in the 200 block of Johnson Road in the Selah area.

AFTER FAULKNER WAS FOUND A CONFRONTATION HAPPENED

A confrontation happened and Selah Police Officer Michael Cramer, a 3-and-a-half-year veteran of policing opened fire and shot Faulkner. Officers tried to save Faulkner with medical care but he died at the scene of the shooting.

THE OFFICER REMAINS ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says Faulkner died after being shot in the torso. The Officer remains on administrative leave as an investigation continues. An investigation of the incident is underway by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit.
