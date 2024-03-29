Animals Celebrate After Yakima Humane Society Wins March Muttness
The Yakima Humane Society is a National Champion after claiming victory in the March Muttness competition.
YAKIMA WAS UP AGAINST 28 OTHER ANIMAL SHELTERS BUT YOU HELPED THEM WIN
The Yakima Humane Society was involved in the “March Muttness 2024” competition up against 28 animal shelters from all across the country who were selected to take part. The shelter that raised the most donations moved on to the national championship. The final round was between YHS and The Stray rescue of Saint Louis and in the end Yakima Humane Society has been named Champion for 2024!
YAKIMA HELPED BEAT ST. LOUIS BY THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS
Yakima claimed the championship by raising $71,947 in the final round beating Saint Louis by some $14,000.
During the entire tournament the local humane society raised $135,000.
THE DONATED MONEY WILL HELP THE SHELTER IMPROVE THE LIVES OF ANIMALS
So while your million dollar bracket may not be on the winning side it's a different story for the Yakima Humane Society. It's a huge funding boost for the society says Executive Director Jeff Boyd who has some big plans for the Yakima Humane Society Adoption Center and Shelter. He says they'll now be able to invest more funding into shelter programs and the spay and neuter clinic which he says is vital to saving more animal lives in Yakima.
WE COULD SEE A FULLY REMODELED FACILITY IN THE FUTURE
Boyd also wants to eventually see a full remodel of the facility. The Yakima Humane Society held a big party at the Yakima Valley Sundome Thursday night to celebrate the championship with the community.
LOOK: Longest-living dog breeds
Gallery Credit: Sophia June
LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles
LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world
Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell