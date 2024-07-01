Access a Challenge as Firefighters Work to Contain South Fork Fire

Firefighters have been on the fire lines of the South Fork Fire which at last check was 27 acres with no containment. It's burning 25 miles southwest of Naches.

THE FIRE HAS CLOSED TRAILS AND ROADS IN THE AREA

Firefighters saying it's not easy to access to fight the fire which was caused by lightning. Firefighters say the fire was calm over the weekend with little growth. About 100 personnel, including five fire crews, air tankers, and helicopters are working on the fire. Forest officials say Peninsula Creek and the South Fork Tieton campgrounds are closed. Tieton Airstrip is being used as the incident command post.

YOU'RE BEING ASKED TO STAY OUT OF THE FIRE AREA

The Clear Creek area is open. Firefighters are asking people to stay out of the South Fork Tieton Drainaga area. Lots of firefighters and equipment are using road 1200 so be aware if you are in the area. No structures are threatened, and no evacuations are in effect.

YOU CAN HELP YAKAMA NATION MEMBERS IMPACTED BY FIRE

Meanwhile the Yakama Nation is reaching out hoping you'll help people impacted by the Slide Ranch Fire near White Swan. The Yakama Nation now says the fire claimed 17 structures, including 11 homes damaged. The Nation has opened a bank account to accept donations for impacted families.

YOU CAN MAKE A DONATION AT ANY KEY BANK LOCATION

Donations can be made at any KeyBank location, payable to: “White Swan Donation”.

Monetary donations are also being accepted at the Yakama Nation Department of Revenue at 401 Fort Road in Toppenish (room 205).

LOTS OF HELP COMING IN A VARIETY OF WAYS

“We are grateful that no one was hurt, but the families whose homes were damaged or completely destroyed by this fire have had their lives upended, and they’ll need financial support to rebuild,” says Yakama Nation Chairman Gerald Lewis. “The Yakama Nation will continue to find ways to support families during this difficult time.” A news release says "the Yakama Nation is helping the families by offering rooms at the Legends Casino Hotel and other area hotels for families who were forced to evacuate their homes, as well as fuel cards courtesy of Yakamart and Yakama Forest Products."

The Tribe's Human Services Department is also providing emergency assistance to tribal members.

THE NATION IS THANKFUL FOR ALL THE HELP

“The Yakama Nation is grateful to our staff, fire and power crews, partners and the number of businesses and volunteers who have come out in full force to ensure our families are safe, fed and sheltered,” Chairman Lewis says. “It truly is a reminder of how special our community is.”

