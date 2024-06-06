WDFW’s Blaze of Conservation: Prescribed Burns to Rejuvenate Thurston County Prairies
More smoke could be in the air soon as WDFW is initiating prescribed burns to revitalize prairie habitats on two wildlife area units in Thurston County, starting possibly on June 17. The targeted areas are the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area unit northeast of Rochester and the West Rocky Prairie Wildlife Area unit northwest of Tenino. These burns, spanning up to seven days until mid-October, aim to cover small zones ranging from 7 to 20 acres, contingent on weather conditions.
Skilled Fire Crews
WDFW collaborates with various partners, including the Washington Department of Natural Resources and local fire districts, employing skilled fire crews experienced in prescribed burns across public and private lands in the South Puget Sound region.
Puget Lowland Prairies
Prescribed fires are important for conserving native grassland habitats and managing invasive weeds before reintroducing native species. Puget lowland prairies, comprising less than 3% of their original expanse, are critical ecosystems supporting rare plants and animals, some of which are threatened or endangered. The Scatter Creek Wildlife Area plays a vital role in conserving and restoring this rare ecosystem.
