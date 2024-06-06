More smoke could be in the air soon as WDFW is initiating prescribed burns to revitalize prairie habitats on two wildlife area units in Thurston County, starting possibly on June 17. The targeted areas are the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area unit northeast of Rochester and the West Rocky Prairie Wildlife Area unit northwest of Tenino. These burns, spanning up to seven days until mid-October, aim to cover small zones ranging from 7 to 20 acres, contingent on weather conditions.

Skilled Fire Crews

WDFW collaborates with various partners, including the Washington Department of Natural Resources and local fire districts, employing skilled fire crews experienced in prescribed burns across public and private lands in the South Puget Sound region.

Get our free mobile app

Puget Lowland Prairies

Prescribed fires are important for conserving native grassland habitats and managing invasive weeds before reintroducing native species. Puget lowland prairies, comprising less than 3% of their original expanse, are critical ecosystems supporting rare plants and animals, some of which are threatened or endangered. The Scatter Creek Wildlife Area plays a vital role in conserving and restoring this rare ecosystem.

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart