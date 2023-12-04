2 Abandoned Puppies Find Love and a New Forever Home in an Unexpected Place

2 Abandoned Puppies Find Love and a New Forever Home in an Unexpected Place

YAKIMA, WA - A heartbreaking story has a great ending with the help of officers in the Yakima Police Department in Washington. We can't imagine why people leave helpless dogs on the side of the road. This tale (tail) began when a passerby spotted an abandoned Duffel bag on the side of the street at North 4th St and O St in Yakima last Thursday.

OFFICERS FOUND TWO PUPPIES, SHIVERING AND COLD, BUT HEALTHY

Yakima Police were called and when officers arrived, they saw the bag and looked inside. They found two small puppies who had been abandoned in the cold. Temperatures in Yakima last week dipped into the high 20s.

Officers immediately noticed the puppies were healthy, and took them to the 9-1-1 call center until Friday morning when they could be taken to the Yakima Humane Society.

PLOT TWIST: IT DIDN'T TAKE LONG TO FIND A LOVING HOME FOR THE TINY PUPPIES

Instead of taking the two tiny puppies to the Humane Society, the officers took the dogs to the Yakima Police Department, where they spent the day with staff as they searched for a new home for the pair. Yvette Inzunza, public information officer for the Yakima Police Department, says she works closely with the Yakima YWCA in helping families and vulnerable women in need of fleeing domestic violence.

Inzunza made a quick call to the YWCA to see if they could adopt the pups, and the answer was an immediate YES!

Yakima Police Dept
loading...

A WONDERFUL ENDING AFTER A SAD START

The two cute puppies were quickly picked up and given a new loving home at the Yakima YWCA where they were welcomed by many.

It looks like these pup siblings have found their new forever home!

A story that started with a heartbreak of two puppies being abandoned ends with lots of love and a new home for the two lucky pups.

We will update our story when we find out what names the puppies were given. 🐶

