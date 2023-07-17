4-Year-Old Suffers Injuries After Hit By Car at Campground

A 4-year-old girl is being treated at a Seattle hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a campground near Silver Beach Resort in Yakima Saturday. Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the area at about 7:30 pm Saturday.

A VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER WAS THE FIRST TO HELP THE GIRL

The girl was treated at the scene and then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with two broken femurs and other injuries. Deputies say the girl was playing in some dirt near a campground when a vehicle drove in the area and didn't see the child. The child was struck and was reportedly treated at the scene by an off duty King County Volunteer Firefighter before being flown to Seattle.The condition of the girl is unknown.

Get our free mobile app

A SPECIAL PROGRAM STARTED THIS YEAR HELPED GET THE GIRL TO THE HOSPITAL FAST

No alcohol is suspected and speed was not a factor. It's being reported as a tragic accident. An investigation continues today. Officials from the Naches Fire Department say early this spring they met with partners with the Yakima Fire District #5 to "designate auto launch areas within our entire response area. In these areas primarily on White Pass, our dispatch center will automatically launch a helicopter from Airlift Northwest or Life Flight Network for confirmed injury motor vehicle accidents and serious medical emergencies." That formula they say helped get the girl to a hospital as fast as possible.

THINGS MAY HAVE BEEN DIFFERENT HAD THEY HAD TO WAIT FOR AN AMBULANCE

They say had they waited for an ambulance from Yakima it would have taken more than 40 minutes to arrive. Instead they say under the new program a helicopter was automatically launched and landed landed at "Harborview Medical Center with the patient on-board 1 hour and 43 minutes from the time we were first notified of the incident." They say the new program saved a lot of time allowing the girl to get treatment as fast as possible.

Get our free mobile app

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)