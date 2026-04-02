4 Cults You'll Probably Never Notice Around You in Washington

Just like a handful of certain gangs, you can find a handful of cults scattered across Washington State--including some that you probably walk past without noticing. Beware: Cults do things like shun if you dare to leave, control who you associate with, or force you to "recruit" new members.

When I think of the world "cult", I think of secretive religious groups (and some that are literally standing on street corners) who make their followers think, dress, and act a certain way and shun them when they leave. Cults also involve sheltering members of their "flock" from "worldly people" who are not part of their religious sect.

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What Is a Cult, and Could One Be Near You in Washington?

Merriam Webster's Dictionary defines a cult as:

"a group (such as an organization or religious sect) with tenets and practices regarded as coercive, insular, or dangerous."

The Zizians

King5 News had a story last year about a woman in Seattle who is involved in an alleged murder scandal. She is a reported member of The Zizians, who one expert alleges fits the definition of cult status.

The Two by Twos (or the 2x2s; also known as "The Truth")

A map on this website claims Hilltown, Washington is the first and oldest United States convention site for "The Truth" org. KXLY News in Spokane reported on the 2x2's, a group that was being investigated by the FBI for alleged abuse scandals. There are several online communities that are support groups for recovering members of this organization.

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Ramtha's School of Enlightenment

The controversial leader of this group, who reportedly has a church ranch in Yelm, Washington, has previously been in the news for her speeches. Some Washington residents have labeled her New Age speeches as divisive.

Ramtha's School of Enlightenment in Yelm, WA Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

The Body

One member of the secretive group, The Body, was arrested in Okanogan County for violating a parenting plan order with his ex-wife. He claimed to be a sovereign citizen and that he had no obligation to follow the parenting plan.

There are other so-called religious groups and organizations that qualify as a cult, so always be on the lookout for people that try to "recruit" you to join. You may find out that it is difficult to get out once you say that you're "in" it!

If you need help leaving a cult, reach out to peopleleavecults.com.