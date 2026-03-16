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The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds motorists of the dangers of driving during inclement weather.

During the past few days, as WSDOT crews were working around the clock to clear roads, one driver in a WSDOT snowplow was struck by a falling tree. It happened as they were clearing US Highway 2 on Friday

WSDOT Says THIS is the Reason They Close Highways During Severe Weather

Those hazards are real... in other words, this could be your car.

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High winds and heavy snow made for treacherous road conditions from Wednesday through Saturday in the Cascades. Fortunately, the driver was NOT injured in this incident. In fact, the plow driver was back out on Friday evening.

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Clearing roads to make it safe for motorists to travel is what WSDOT crews do. Their safety is of concern as well.

Several Washington Highways Were Shut Down During the Winter Storm.

Travelers were caught off guard during the late winter storm, which saw many highways shut down due to hazardous conditions. I-90 was closed in both directions all day Friday.

WSDOT will continue to do their job as safely as possible.

As winter winds down and we (hopefully) move toward spring, we want to thank our crews for the long hours doing the difficult work to reopen roads and keep people moving safely.

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30 Amazing Photos Of Washington State Passes Snowed In Check out 30 photos of Washington State passes snowed in Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

10 Items That Should Never Be Left in a Cold Vehicle in Washington Some items should NEVER be left in extreme cold temperatures, just as some should never be left in extreme heat. Items with batteries, carbonated beverages, items with properties that can expand or contract. Let's not leave out aerosol cans! Take a look. Have you ever left anything in a freezing vehicle that fare so well, after? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner