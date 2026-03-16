WSDOT Snowplow Driver Narrowly Escapes Falling Tree
The Washington State Department of Transportation reminds motorists of the dangers of driving during inclement weather.
During the past few days, as WSDOT crews were working around the clock to clear roads, one driver in a WSDOT snowplow was struck by a falling tree. It happened as they were clearing US Highway 2 on Friday
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Those hazards are real... in other words, this could be your car.
High winds and heavy snow made for treacherous road conditions from Wednesday through Saturday in the Cascades. Fortunately, the driver was NOT injured in this incident. In fact, the plow driver was back out on Friday evening.
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Clearing roads to make it safe for motorists to travel is what WSDOT crews do. Their safety is of concern as well.
Several Washington Highways Were Shut Down During the Winter Storm.
Travelers were caught off guard during the late winter storm, which saw many highways shut down due to hazardous conditions. I-90 was closed in both directions all day Friday.
WSDOT will continue to do their job as safely as possible.
As winter winds down and we (hopefully) move toward spring, we want to thank our crews for the long hours doing the difficult work to reopen roads and keep people moving safely.
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