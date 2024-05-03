Wildfire Awareness in Washington: What You Need to Know
As a record hot, dry summer is predicted, we need to prepare for wildfires.
2023 was a challenging year for the Evergreen State, as a total of 1,880 wildfires were battled. It's the second highest recorded. According to the National Fire Protections Association, wildfires cost the U.S. $18 billion in property losses in 2022. This year, summer conditions are expected to be dangerously dry.
Follow the guidelines below to keep your home safe from the risk of wildfire:
• Clear fuel sources such as dead vegetation away from your home and other structures.
• Engage in a local community cleanup day.
• Proper fire safety on a daily basis to prevent accidental fires.
• Fire resistant construction.
• Remain informed of emergency alerts.
Following this outline should help you in the event of a wildfire near your home.
• Pack an emergency kit with food, important documents a battery powered radio, and any medications needed.
• Have a communication plan for notifying neighbors of an emergency.
• Pack your vehicle with everything you need.
• Have a person assigned to to get the pets-you don't need to have any confusion at this time.
• If you're told to evacuate, do so.
Learn more on how to keep your home safe from wildfire here. For more information about wildfires and how to prevent them, you're encouraged to contact the WA State Fire Marshal's Office at 360-596-3904.
