Washington’s Most Expensive Home is a Posh $39.8 Million Lake House [PICTURES]

Photo: compass.com-Northwest MLS

The most expensive home on the market in Washington (as of this writing) is this amazing Lake House on Mercer Island. The listing has an undisclosed address – probably to avoid drive-by look loos - which is entirely understandable considering there will be a limited number of qualified buyers for this jaw-dropping rebuilt home on the coveted north end of Lake Washington.

The home is over 12, 000 square feet and includes 8 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, a gym, a theater room, a gated entry, a private dock and beach, a pool, a spa room, hardwood and marble flooring, an epicurean (Greek) kitchen, a massive garage with 6 spaces, a private guest house and more. All this sits on a secluded dead-end street with 120 feet of lake shore and nearly 2 acres. Keep scrolling down for a look at this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece. Tere Foster and Moya Skillman of Compass are the listening agents.

SEE INSIDE: Posh $39.8 Million Lake House on Mercer Island, Washington

The Lake House is over 12,000 square feet and includes 8 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, a gym, a theater room, a private dock and beach, a pool and spa room, an epicurean (Greek) kitchen, a garage with 6 spaces, a private guest house and so much more.  

