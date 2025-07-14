Canva Canva loading...

It's almost time for kids to head back to school. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is reminding us to make sure our kids are up-to-date on all required immunizations. Before a child can attend school or child care, the family must provide a Certificate of Immunization Status (CIS) form to staff.

This form shows the child’s vaccinations or proof of immunity to disease.

All Children Must Receive Certain Vaccinations Before They Can Start School

“Keeping children up to date on required immunizations is one of the most important ways we can protect their health and keep them learning,” said Jamilia Sherls, director of the Office of Immunization, DOH. “These vaccines help prevent illness, reduce missed school days, and protect classmates, teachers and family members—keeping our communities safer.”

WA Immunization Rates Have Struggled Since the Covid-19 Pandemic

In 2024, the state saw a HUGE increase in Whooping Cough (Pertussis) cases.

Washington state experienced a dramatic surge in whooping cough cases in 2024, with 2,261 confirmed and probable cases reported – a staggering 25-fold increase from 87 cases recorded in 2023, according to preliminary data released in the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) Annual Pertussis Summary. Additionally, as of May 31, there have already been 1,314 cases reported statewide this year.

WA Offers Resources to Help Families Stay Current on Immunizations

• The Childhood Vaccine Program provides FREE or low-cost vaccines for all kids 19 years old and under.

• MyIR Mobile works with DOH to help you review your immunization history and receive reminders for future immunizations.

• More information about school immunization laws and other resources can be found here.

