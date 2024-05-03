Warning from Benton County: Beware of Scammers Targeting Residents

Warning from Benton County: Beware of Scammers Targeting Residents

• The scammer provides a bogus citation number

• The scammer uses the name of Judge Ziobro (who is a District Court judge)

• Then advises the would be victim to send money to clear up the situation

Scammers in Washington are working hard again trying to get your money.

Authorities in Benton County have received multiple phone calls from residents regarding a jury duty scam. Residents report that scammers are calling would be victims claiming that they had missed jury duty.

In the most recent reports, the scammer says a payment of $3,700 is needed to clear up the missed jury duty situation. THIS IS A SCAM.

Government agencies do NOT ask for cash or gift-card payments over the phone to clear up any situation. Never give your information to anyone you do not know over the phone.

Never will a court official, or any other government employee contact someone demanding payment by phone.

Scammers can be very convincing, repeating your name, address, Social Security numbers and other information that makes them seem legitimate.

Tell your family, friends, and neighbors that law enforcement and government agencies do not initiate calls about missing jury duty or warrants, and will NEVER ask for payment or financial information over the phone.

If you receive a call requesting money for 'missed jury duty', hang up. Then call the County Clerk's Office to report it at 509-735-8388 in Kennewick. In Prosser, call 509-786-5624.

