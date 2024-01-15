Challenge Accepted? Stay at This Snowcapped Oregon Lookout in the Middle of Winter!

Sitting atop Warner Mountain deep in the Willamette National Forest about 75 miles east of Eugene, Oregon is the Warner Mountain Lookout. Staying here, particularly during the winter months is a challenging adventure. During the summer months, the panoramic views stretch as far as the eye can see. During winter, if you’re lucky, you’ll get a peek at the views and distant peaks, but that’s not what most winter visitors are there for when the snow is piled high.

At an elevation of 5,300 feet, accessing the Warner Mountain Lookout is a journey all in itself – some say it’s the most challenging part, with winding trails and dense forests. During winter, the road to the lookout is not plowed, so you’ll have to strap on your snowshoes or bring a snowmobile to travel nearly 10 miles to the site. This is not a trip for the novice hiker or snow park player – it will challenge you - and those who have made the trek suggest you plan on a full day just to get there. And, Mother Nature could change conditions you in a blink of an eye. If you have what it takes, the reward when you arrive at the lookout is worth it.

The 14x14 foot cabin lookout is perched on top of a 40-foot wood tower and is encircled with a deck. It sleeps up to 4 people and comes with the basics like bedding, tables, chairs, cookware, and a stove (propane provided). You’ll need to pack your food and toiletries.

Water isn’t furnished but according to the site, most visitors pack in their water or melt snow for drinking and cleaning items. The toilet is vaulted and it is close to the tower. There is no electricity - bring flashlights and batteries. Depending on your carrier, you can get cell service but that is hit and miss. You are required to pack out what you pack in – no garbage can be left behind and absolutely no pets are allowed.

The tower itself dates back to 1963 and has been torn down and rebuilt numerous times. Overnight stays are by reservation only through the US Forest Service site. Walk-ins are not welcome. The website also covers other important rules and safety measures.

