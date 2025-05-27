Cool Off This Summer: Best Splash Pads in Tri-Cities, WA

Summer officially arrives on June 20th, and that means F-U-N in the sun for everyone!

Let's face it, summer in Tri-Cities can be unbelievably hot! Not everyone is a fan of swimming in the mighty Columbia River, no matter how enticing it may be. And, not everyone knows how to navigate a pool, especially the younger kids.

This Is Where Splash Pads Enter Our Lives...Tri-Cities is Home to Some of the Best!

Splash pads in Tri-Cities are great for kids and their friends to beat the summer heat while having a blast. And, we have at least 8 fantastic splashpads waiting for kids to visit in Pasco, Richland, and Kennewick.

8-Must Visit Splash Pads in Tri-Cities, WA Kids Will Love Whether you live here, or are visiting, Tri-Cities is home to several of the very best splash pads in the P-N-W. Visiting a splash pad is a great way to beat the desert heat of summer. It's a good idea to check the Parks & Rec page associated with each splashpad before heading out, to make sure it's open.💦



Before Heading Out to One of the Tri-Cities Exciting Splashpads, Make Sure:

• Kids are wearing appropriate shoes. Avoid flip-flops. They can be slippery. Water shoes or sandals with good grip are recommended.

• Kids are wearing swimsuits or clothes that are comfortable, lightweight, and quick-drying. A standard swimsuit is a great choice, since you plan to get wet.

• Swim-diapers are a must for children who are NOT potty-trained.

• Sunscreen should be reapplied frequently, depending on how long you're in the sun. Hats are good to protect your head. and sunglasses, for protecting your eyes.

• Don't forget towels for drying off. Extra clothes, if you can't wait to dry off. And, snacks and drinks to stay hydrated and energized. The sun can make you tired.

• Water toys for the kids. It's always fun to have a beach-ball or squirt gun to liven up the party.

If you're wondering about splash pad etiquette: see the following:

