One of the perks of my job is getting to meet lovable, usually four-legged friends who happen to be looking for a home. Most Fridays, Tri-Cities Animal Services visits the radio stations with a dog or cat.

Today, Grammar - A Female, Red Rhodesian Ridgeback Mix Was Featured

Grammar was found as a stray by a member of the community on East 1st Avenue in Kennewick with her not one, not two, but SEVEN puppies. She is a big girl currently weighing about 70 pounds, and her breed is a best guess Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, though staff also sees possible Boxer and Pit Bull traits.

Read More: Mark Your Calendars for Pasco Aquatic Center's Big Reveal

Well, I Quickly Found That Grammar Is VERY friendly...

She gives kisses (licks) on command. According to Tri-Cities Animal Services,

This girl is a joy. She is very food motivated, eager to please, and loves to show off everything she knows. She already has an impressive list of commands including sit, down, shake (both paws), high five, speak, and give kisses.

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Grammar is spayed, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and treated for fleas, ticks, and worms. Her adoption fee is $50. Visit Tri-Cities Animal Services for more information.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi