Teenage Boy Struck and Killed by Train in Finley

A Kennewick teen was killed after he was struck by a train on Sunday in Finley.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the area of Piert/Riek Road at about 9:30 am for reports of a 16-year-old male who had been hit by a train. The boy and two others were fishing in the Columbia River at 6:30 am. The boy had an issue with his fishing pole, so he went and sat down on the railroad tracks behind the fishing spot.

The two friends still fishing heard a train approaching. They yelled, trying to warn the boy. They observed him sitting hunched over with his head down, possibly sleeping. Due to the steep terrain, the friends couldn't get to the boy in time. He was killed instantly.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the incident appears to be a tragic accident. The investigation is continuing.

