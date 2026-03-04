You're invited to experience the 2026 Annual Regional High School Art Show now on display at its new home inside the Richland Publc Library.

More Than 250 Works of Art Are on Display From 13 Schools

Through March12th, you can enjoy the fabulous works of art from these talented young artists from various Southeastern Washington school districts.

This year’s juried show features artwork from the Finley, Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, and Walla Walla school districts. Fifteen Judges Choice awards, 10 Honorable Mentions, and six Superintendent’s Choice awards will be presented, celebrating exceptional creativity and craftsmanship.

Scholarships Will Be Awarded to Selected Artists for Their Outstanding Work

A public awards ceremony honoring student artists will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 5:30 pm in the Richland High School cafeteria.

Read More: Cold Stone Creamery Brings Sweet Treats to Richland's Dining Scene

Prior to the awards ceremony, you can attend an Artists' Open House from 4 pm to 5:15 pm at the Richland Public Library.According to a news release from ESD 123:

Judge’s Choice recipients from the ESD 123 Regional High School Art Show will advance to represent our region at the State Superintendent’s Art Show, hosted this spring in Olympia by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

Get our free mobile app

The public is encouraged to visit the Richland Public Library during lobby hours to experience the amazing works from the talented artists.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman