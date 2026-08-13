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Hooray! A new park planned for Pasco's Riverhawk Point neighborhood is closer to becoming officially named.

Pasco Parks & Recreation received many suggestions and the Park & Recreation Advisory Board will be recommending the name "Chinook Park" to the Pasco City Council for approval this fall.

The Park Project Continues to Come to Construction Fruition

According to Pasco Parks & Recreation, the building permit application was submitted and is under review. Once approved, construction can begin.

The Park Project Was Updated With Additional Amenities, Including:

• A bike rack

• More benches

• Solar-powered security lighting

• Fencing around the pickleball court

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Boy! Times have really changed since I was a child playing at the park. I remember when a tire swing was THE BIG DEAL. We had metal slides and monkey bars. And, remember, the ground underneath was asphalt, dirt, or packed gravel. I always feared I'd fall from those high-up monkey bars.

Today, Playgrounds Are Designed for Safety and Inclusion

Not only is the ground underneath much softer and safer, depending on the park, you may see engineered wood fiber, rubber surfacing, or synthetic turf or other compliant systems.

What other amenities would you like to see at Pasco's newest neighborhood park?

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